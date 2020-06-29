All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD

607 Bahia Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

607 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
ANNUAL, 12 Month RENTAL, Fully Furnished WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. This destination resort type of lifestyle offers on site a white sand and secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness centers, heated swimming pools, deep water marinas, and dry storage with slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while enjoying dolphin and manatee sightings. FISHING mecca. This town house has unprecedented water views of both the wide canal and Tampa Bay, wonderful to watch the boats traveling to and from the Bay and amazing sunsets. Each bedroom has its own terrace and bathrooms en suite. Convenient location - approximately half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by. Monthly lease includes cable TV, phone, and high speed internet, water, and trash pick up. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

