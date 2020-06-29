607 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD

Amenities

ANNUAL, 12 Month RENTAL, Fully Furnished WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. This destination resort type of lifestyle offers on site a white sand and secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness centers, heated swimming pools, deep water marinas, and dry storage with slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while enjoying dolphin and manatee sightings. FISHING mecca. This town house has unprecedented water views of both the wide canal and Tampa Bay, wonderful to watch the boats traveling to and from the Bay and amazing sunsets. Each bedroom has its own terrace and bathrooms en suite. Convenient location - approximately half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by. Monthly lease includes cable TV, phone, and high speed internet, water, and trash pick up. No pets allowed.