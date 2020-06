Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF MIRA LAGO WITH LAWN CARE INCLUDED. THIS THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME HAS NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT THE INTERIOR! KITCHEN FEATURES WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES AND A DINING AREA OF ONE END. TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE LIVING AREAS WITH CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY YOU ALSO HAVE A COMMUNITY POOL TO ENJOY. HOME IS LOCATED CLOSE TO BEACHES AND PUBLIC DOCKS. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG SO CALL TODAY!