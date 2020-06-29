All apartments in Ruskin
531 Glenn Cross Dr
531 Glenn Cross Dr

531 Glenn Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

531 Glenn Cross Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
3/2.5 w/Loft and Garage - The townhome is just off Hwy 41 in Ruskin giving you easy access to Tampa and Bradenton. The interior has recently been painted and ready for a new occupant. Call today to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4802015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have any available units?
531 Glenn Cross Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 531 Glenn Cross Dr currently offering any rent specials?
531 Glenn Cross Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Glenn Cross Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Glenn Cross Dr is pet friendly.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr offer parking?
Yes, 531 Glenn Cross Dr offers parking.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Glenn Cross Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have a pool?
No, 531 Glenn Cross Dr does not have a pool.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have accessible units?
No, 531 Glenn Cross Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Glenn Cross Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Glenn Cross Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Glenn Cross Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
