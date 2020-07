Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Welcome to Mira Lago! A gated community offering wonderful amenities such as pool, basketball courts, and playground. This beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors in the common areas. The spacious master bedroom features a bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and a walk in shower. A large fenced backyard is great for entertaining guests. Close to all the area has to offer. Schedule your private showing today! Available 2/1.