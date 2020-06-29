All apartments in Ruskin
504 5TH AVENUE SE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

504 5TH AVENUE SE

504 5th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

504 5th Avenue Southeast, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family home that feature a spacious floorplan includes open kitchen with white appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, kitchen sink overlooking backyard. The dining room and great room, overlooking the deck to large back yard! Features of this lovely home includes: tile though out entire home, no carpet, brand new blinds in bedrooms, large indoor walk in laundry closet/room, 2 car garage with openers, blinds throughout, window treatments, ceiling fans. Pets welcome but must be approved by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have any available units?
504 5TH AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have?
Some of 504 5TH AVENUE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 5TH AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
504 5TH AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 5TH AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 5TH AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 504 5TH AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 5TH AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 504 5TH AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 504 5TH AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 5TH AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 5TH AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 5TH AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
