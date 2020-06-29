504 5TH AVENUE SE

Amenities

Single family home that feature a spacious floorplan includes open kitchen with white appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, kitchen sink overlooking backyard. The dining room and great room, overlooking the deck to large back yard! Features of this lovely home includes: tile though out entire home, no carpet, brand new blinds in bedrooms, large indoor walk in laundry closet/room, 2 car garage with openers, blinds throughout, window treatments, ceiling fans. Pets welcome but must be approved by owners.