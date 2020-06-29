All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 503 Stone Briar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
503 Stone Briar Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

503 Stone Briar Dr

503 Stone Briar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

503 Stone Briar Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home - Property Id: 249739

Ready to Move In Gated Community. Home features a formal living room & formal dining room. Large Kitchen space w/ Walk In Pantry, Island & Breakfast area. 1/2 Bath downstairs w/ exit to rear Lanai. Built in Surround Sound in Family/Great Room which sits off from Breakfast area. All Bedrooms upstairs. Master features Double Sinks w/ Vanity, Oval Tub, Separate Over sized Shower, 2 Walk In Closets and a Linen closet in Master Bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249739
Property Id 249739

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have any available units?
503 Stone Briar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 503 Stone Briar Dr have?
Some of 503 Stone Briar Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Stone Briar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
503 Stone Briar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Stone Briar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 503 Stone Briar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 503 Stone Briar Dr offers parking.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Stone Briar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have a pool?
No, 503 Stone Briar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have accessible units?
No, 503 Stone Briar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Stone Briar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Stone Briar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Stone Briar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa