All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE

5025 Clover Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5025 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURIOUS 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home at 2062 square feet in the GATED Braemar subdivision in Apollo Beach. Elegant Kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, corian counter tops, tile floors, all appliances, closet pantry & a breakfast bar. Huge Family Room & a Formal Dining area in kitchen with built in desk. Large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has a garden tub, double vanities/sinks & a glass shower stall. 3-way split bedroom plan with features nicely sized bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & ceiling fans throughout. Screen lanai, 2 car garage & an inside Utility Room with a washer/dryer included. This home sits on a private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Community pool & playground. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Westshore areas, Ybor City, Sarasota/Bradenton, Brandon & MacDill Air Force Base. Conveniently located near Ed Simmons Park, boat ramp, fishing, camping & easy access to US Hwy 41 and I-75. Managed by licensed Tampa Property Manager. 2 PETS ALLOWED AT MAXIMUM 50 LBS EACH WITH A $100 PET APPLICATION FEE, $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER PET & $25 PET RENT PER MONTH PER PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have any available units?
5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have?
Some of 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRuskin 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa