5025 CLOVER MIST DRIVE

LUXURIOUS 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home at 2062 square feet in the GATED Braemar subdivision in Apollo Beach. Elegant Kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, corian counter tops, tile floors, all appliances, closet pantry & a breakfast bar. Huge Family Room & a Formal Dining area in kitchen with built in desk. Large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has a garden tub, double vanities/sinks & a glass shower stall. 3-way split bedroom plan with features nicely sized bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & ceiling fans throughout. Screen lanai, 2 car garage & an inside Utility Room with a washer/dryer included. This home sits on a private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Community pool & playground. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, Westshore areas, Ybor City, Sarasota/Bradenton, Brandon & MacDill Air Force Base. Conveniently located near Ed Simmons Park, boat ramp, fishing, camping & easy access to US Hwy 41 and I-75. Managed by licensed Tampa Property Manager. 2 PETS ALLOWED AT MAXIMUM 50 LBS EACH WITH A $100 PET APPLICATION FEE, $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER PET & $25 PET RENT PER MONTH PER PET.