447 Bahia Beach Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Exceptional, WATERFRONT Key West/Island architecture in the coastal village of Little Harbor...a destination community that feels like a resort! A private beach with white sand, jet ski rentals, waterfront restaurants, sports and Tiki Bar, heated swimming pools, fitness center, tennis courts, deep water Marina and dry storage slip availability. Direct Gulf/Bay access without lifts or bridges. Perfect for kayaking or canoeing, watching for dolphins or manatees. This town home is loaded with upgrades including granite counter tops, large ceramic tile throughout main living area, carpet in bedrooms, spacious floor plan and well planned terraces from the living room and bedrooms giving spectacular views! Overflow guest parking. Conveniently located to Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, shopping, hospitals and golf courses. Vacation living at its best!