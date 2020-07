Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bathroom Condo - Small yet quiet community just of Hwy 41 in Ruskin. This condo is on the first floor corner unit with a screened in porch. This generous size condo is 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a great open floor plan. The unit also has a laundry combo center. Call today to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5748208)