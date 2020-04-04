All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:13 AM

422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD

422 Bahia Beach Boulevard · (813) 784-6085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. This resort type of lifestyle offers an on site white sand & secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness centers, heated swimming pools, deep water marinas and dry storage w/ slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while enjoying dolphin and manatee sightings. New canoe/kayak boat launch. FISHING mecca - fish directly off of the pier as well as fishing charters available. How about booking a cruise on Lattitudes - a pontoon boat offering Eco Tours in the afternoon and Sunset cruises in the evening. The town home offers minimal maintenance and maximum relaxation. The living room terrace beckons you morning through evening to enjoy a front row seat to watch the manatees who frolic just feet away in the canal. Highly desirable 2BR/2.5BA floor plan with each bedroom having its own terrace and en suite bathroom. Convenient location - approximately a half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by. Monthly lease includes cable TV, phone, and high speed internet, water, and trash pick up. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
