422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD

ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor. This resort type of lifestyle offers an on site white sand & secluded BEACH, 2 waterfront restaurants/sports/tiki bar, tennis courts, fitness centers, heated swimming pools, deep water marinas and dry storage w/ slip availability. BOATERS paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf-no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the RIVER and canals, while enjoying dolphin and manatee sightings. New canoe/kayak boat launch. FISHING mecca - fish directly off of the pier as well as fishing charters available. How about booking a cruise on Lattitudes - a pontoon boat offering Eco Tours in the afternoon and Sunset cruises in the evening. The town home offers minimal maintenance and maximum relaxation. The living room terrace beckons you morning through evening to enjoy a front row seat to watch the manatees who frolic just feet away in the canal. Highly desirable 2BR/2.5BA floor plan with each bedroom having its own terrace and en suite bathroom. Convenient location - approximately a half hour drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by. Monthly lease includes cable TV, phone, and high speed internet, water, and trash pick up. No pets allowed.