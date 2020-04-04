All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE

419 Stone Briar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

419 Stone Briar Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Short term 3-8 month lease. Available 08/01/2020-12/30/2020 - Gorgeous partially furnished rental in the desirable gated community of Mira Lago. Short term rental under 8 months. Furnished bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen and other main areas. 2 car garage and oversized fenced yard. Sparkling In-Ground pool and comes with lawn care. Very well maintained home. Community has heated pool for year round use, playground and basketball court. No smoking inside of the home. Pets welcome - Move right in! Utilities separate - Lawn Care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have any available units?
419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have?
Some of 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa