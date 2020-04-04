419 STONE BRIAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Short term 3-8 month lease. Available 08/01/2020-12/30/2020 - Gorgeous partially furnished rental in the desirable gated community of Mira Lago. Short term rental under 8 months. Furnished bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen and other main areas. 2 car garage and oversized fenced yard. Sparkling In-Ground pool and comes with lawn care. Very well maintained home. Community has heated pool for year round use, playground and basketball court. No smoking inside of the home. Pets welcome - Move right in! Utilities separate - Lawn Care Included.