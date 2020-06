Amenities

Spacious 3/2 in gated community of Braemar in Apollo Beach. Large family room with sliders to under truss extended patio, roomy kitchen with pantry, kitchen nook. Formal dining room, over sized master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Split bedroom floor plan. Home is directly across the street from community pool. Great location...close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches.