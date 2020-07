Amenities

parking stainless steel alarm system refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking

FORMER TOMATO PACKING HOUSE. PHASE 3 ELECTRIC. AMPLE PARKING IN FRONT AND REAR. LOADING DOCK AND OVERHEAD DOORS, KITCHEN, BATH HOUSE COMPLETE. PERFECT FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER OF HEMP OR OTHER PRODUCTS. COMPLETELY FENCED FOR SECURITY. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. ALARM SYSTEM STEEL CONSTRUCTION, TRUSSES AND FRAME. PRESENT ALL OFFERS. OUT OF FLOOD ZONE. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR ZONING RESTRICTIONS. COOLING FACILITY PRICE NEGOTIABLE, TOMATO PACKING STAINLESS STEEL TOMATO GRADING MACHINE NEGOTIABLE.