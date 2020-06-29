252 Cascade Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home For Rent, Like New 4/2/2 - Home only one year old, ceramic tile throughout mail living spaces, four bedroom home is on a split floor plan, Master bedroom and bath in rear of home and three other bedrooms in front. Home has laundry room off of the garage and large great room with living, dining, kitchen, breakfast bar. Nice open space, great for entertaining. Sliding glass doors leading out to back yard. This home allows pets. Home is available for February move in. Call today to schedule a showing of this home. Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited 813-335-7097



