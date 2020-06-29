All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 252 Cascade Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
252 Cascade Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

252 Cascade Bend

252 Cascade Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

252 Cascade Bend Dr, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home For Rent, Like New 4/2/2 - Home only one year old, ceramic tile throughout mail living spaces, four bedroom home is on a split floor plan, Master bedroom and bath in rear of home and three other bedrooms in front. Home has laundry room off of the garage and large great room with living, dining, kitchen, breakfast bar. Nice open space, great for entertaining. Sliding glass doors leading out to back yard. This home allows pets. Home is available for February move in. Call today to schedule a showing of this home. Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited 813-335-7097

(RLNE4619312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Cascade Bend have any available units?
252 Cascade Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 252 Cascade Bend currently offering any rent specials?
252 Cascade Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Cascade Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Cascade Bend is pet friendly.
Does 252 Cascade Bend offer parking?
Yes, 252 Cascade Bend offers parking.
Does 252 Cascade Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Cascade Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Cascade Bend have a pool?
No, 252 Cascade Bend does not have a pool.
Does 252 Cascade Bend have accessible units?
No, 252 Cascade Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Cascade Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Cascade Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Cascade Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Cascade Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa