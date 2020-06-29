2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD

Amenities

Now is the time to buy your own private, secluded, waterfront estate in the heart of Tampa Bay! SELLER NOW CONTRIBUTING UP TO $20,000 TOWARD BUYER CLOSING COSTS!! This property features a private, gated entrance and takes you down a winding path through lush and well-manicured landscaping as you make your way toward the front entrance. Once inside, take in the palatial 2-story grand room with a balcony/loft overlooking on the third level. The rest of the house features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a separate den/office, and full-service laundry room. Not to mention, step outside on the back deck to see some of the most amazing waterfront views in all of Tampa Bay.Back outside, tour the ground level garage and workshop area. At nearly 1,000 square feet, this area can easily fit 4+ cars and has ample space for whatever your outdoor hobbies may be. Or, choose to enclose this area for even more entertainment space.Then, head to the entirely fenced-in backyard. This space is perfect for letting all your animals run in a contained area. Beyond the backyard, you’ll find one of the best features of all: your own private beach and dock. The dock features two boat lifts: one for your jet ski and one for your personal watercraft. Set up some chairs and you’ll have absolutely perfect sunset views. The property immediately to the east is the famous Lamb Manor, a house listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes.