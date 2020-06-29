All apartments in Ruskin
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD

2420 West Shell Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

2420 West Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

Now is the time to buy your own private, secluded, waterfront estate in the heart of Tampa Bay! SELLER NOW CONTRIBUTING UP TO $20,000 TOWARD BUYER CLOSING COSTS!! This property features a private, gated entrance and takes you down a winding path through lush and well-manicured landscaping as you make your way toward the front entrance. Once inside, take in the palatial 2-story grand room with a balcony/loft overlooking on the third level. The rest of the house features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a separate den/office, and full-service laundry room. Not to mention, step outside on the back deck to see some of the most amazing waterfront views in all of Tampa Bay.Back outside, tour the ground level garage and workshop area. At nearly 1,000 square feet, this area can easily fit 4+ cars and has ample space for whatever your outdoor hobbies may be. Or, choose to enclose this area for even more entertainment space.Then, head to the entirely fenced-in backyard. This space is perfect for letting all your animals run in a contained area. Beyond the backyard, you’ll find one of the best features of all: your own private beach and dock. The dock features two boat lifts: one for your jet ski and one for your personal watercraft. Set up some chairs and you’ll have absolutely perfect sunset views. The property immediately to the east is the famous Lamb Manor, a house listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have any available units?
2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have?
Some of 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 W SHELL POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

