Ruskin, FL
2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE

2328 Dovesong Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Dovesong Trace Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
* NO PETS* Gorgeous pool home, located in a gated community, move-in ready with tons of upgrades! This beautiful Monaco Lennar model has been fully upgraded offering hand scraped wood looking tile in the formal living and dining room area, crown molding, custom paint, and upgraded lighting package! The family room is huge with lots of natural light and access to the pool! The kitchen features espresso cabinets with 42 uppers with crown molding, pull out drawers, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry! As you go up the stairs, there is a landing area where you can stage a desk for kid's homework space! The master suite is super spacious, with large walk-in closet, and master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower! Other bedrooms are larger than normal with plenty of space for toys! The saltwater pool is fully screened with large deck space, ideal for entertaining! The pool also offers solar heating system! With an extra-large back yard, fully fenced and a paved walkway, making this patio the perfect oasis for families and friends! This home is near a high school, HCC college, Amazon distribution center, major highways, and within minutes of shopping and restaurants! Don't miss this opportunity to have your dream pool home! Call today to make your preview appointment! * PLEASE HAVE YOUR REALTOR CONTACT US FOR ANY & ALL SHOWINGS * *PETS NOT ACCEPTED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have any available units?
2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
