2328 DOVESONG TRACE DRIVE

* NO PETS* Gorgeous pool home, located in a gated community, move-in ready with tons of upgrades! This beautiful Monaco Lennar model has been fully upgraded offering hand scraped wood looking tile in the formal living and dining room area, crown molding, custom paint, and upgraded lighting package! The family room is huge with lots of natural light and access to the pool! The kitchen features espresso cabinets with 42 uppers with crown molding, pull out drawers, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry! As you go up the stairs, there is a landing area where you can stage a desk for kid's homework space! The master suite is super spacious, with large walk-in closet, and master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower! Other bedrooms are larger than normal with plenty of space for toys! The saltwater pool is fully screened with large deck space, ideal for entertaining! The pool also offers solar heating system! With an extra-large back yard, fully fenced and a paved walkway, making this patio the perfect oasis for families and friends! This home is near a high school, HCC college, Amazon distribution center, major highways, and within minutes of shopping and restaurants! Don't miss this opportunity to have your dream pool home! Call today to make your preview appointment! * PLEASE HAVE YOUR REALTOR CONTACT US FOR ANY & ALL SHOWINGS * *PETS NOT ACCEPTED*