Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Spacious Ruskin Home - You are viewing a spacious Ruskin home located in the desirable River Bend community. This home boasts wood floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, and a beautiful master suite. Enjoy the community pool, gym, tennis courts, and other amenities while being close to major shopping centers and roadways. This home has it all! Call today to schedule a showing as this will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4296070)