Ruskin, FL
2265 Roanoke Springs Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2265 Roanoke Springs Dr

2265 Roanoke Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic, River Bend Community has a move in ready 4/2.5/2!! You will fall in love with the convenience of the layout with Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, and Open Great Room. Galley style kitchen with ample storage and counter space for the chef in the family. Master Suite has a walk-In closet and tons of room to fit a king-sized bedroom set. Enjoy the master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower and private water closet. One of the spare bedrooms is as big as the master & the remaining other two bedrooms are also very spacious! Fenced yard makes this home highly desirable, for added comfort this home has a onsite alarm! Attached garage for convenience to avoid the unpredictability of the ever-changing Florida weather. River Bend community includes a community pool, gym, tennis courts, 2 playgrounds and a dog park. Moments away is the Little Manatee River or Riverside Marina and Golf Club. This location provides easy access to I-75, US-41, US-301 and all of the continuous development in the South Hillsborough area which includes a new hospital, Amazon warehouse, movie theater, shopping, restaurants, marina, and more! This's the Florida lifestyle with easy access to anywhere you need to be and short trips to Sunny Beaches!! Tenant Occupied, Available 03/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have any available units?
2265 Roanoke Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have?
Some of 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Roanoke Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2265 Roanoke Springs Dr has units with air conditioning.
