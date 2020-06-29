2265 Roanoke Springs Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic, River Bend Community has a move in ready 4/2.5/2!! You will fall in love with the convenience of the layout with Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, and Open Great Room. Galley style kitchen with ample storage and counter space for the chef in the family. Master Suite has a walk-In closet and tons of room to fit a king-sized bedroom set. Enjoy the master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower and private water closet. One of the spare bedrooms is as big as the master & the remaining other two bedrooms are also very spacious! Fenced yard makes this home highly desirable, for added comfort this home has a onsite alarm! Attached garage for convenience to avoid the unpredictability of the ever-changing Florida weather. River Bend community includes a community pool, gym, tennis courts, 2 playgrounds and a dog park. Moments away is the Little Manatee River or Riverside Marina and Golf Club. This location provides easy access to I-75, US-41, US-301 and all of the continuous development in the South Hillsborough area which includes a new hospital, Amazon warehouse, movie theater, shopping, restaurants, marina, and more! This's the Florida lifestyle with easy access to anywhere you need to be and short trips to Sunny Beaches!! Tenant Occupied, Available 03/01/2019.