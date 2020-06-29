All apartments in Ruskin
2246 Roanoke Springs Drive

2246 Roanoke Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful River Bend neighborhood freshly remodeled charming home! Far enough away from it all, yet close to everything you need!

Contact with your email address: netexpert33@gmail.com or text your number to 813-534-5322 for free application and details.

REQUIRED INCOME 3x times the rent. NO EXCEPTIONS (home not setup for Section 8).
Please do not click anything (do not contact), if you cannot document income 3x times the rent (about $60K per year)

Please provide your email address, household income, planned move-in date, pets, etc for a free pre-qualify and application.

Pets allowed on case-by-case base with pet deposit and pet fee.

Featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage. The backyard looks out to a beautiful water view. This home is a real beauty and won't last long.

The kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances, and ample cabinet storage. The covered patio in back, perfect for relaxing after a long day.
Additionally, the HOA provide a gym, pool and tennis court for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!

Income requirement: 3x times of rent.
Past Bad credit considered on case-by-case basis.
NO BANK QUALIFY.
Pets are welcome with extra deposit and pet fee (case-by-case).

Rent-to-Own Lease Option or Seller Finance can be considered later. The Rent-to-Own program gives you the opportunity to improve your situation while living in the dream home you select -- Once you've overcome your obstacles you can choose to purchase your property or just continue to keep renting it.

Please email with question or for pre-qualify application.

PAST BAD CREDIT CONSIDERED - NO BANK QUALIFYING! Credit REPAIR SERVICE INCLUDED for tenant with Rent-to-Own option.

Please provide email for PDF or ALL ON-LINE application - need your EMAIL address to generate on-line application.

Please email/text basic info of fill out free application for consideration:
1) Name, e-mail address(es);
2) PLANNED MOVE-IN DATE (Lease start date);
3) household total INCOME;
4) pets; 6) anything else to consider.

Total monthly income 3x (three) times the rent is required. Pets are welcome with pet deposit and pet fee (on case-by-case basis).

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have any available units?
2246 Roanoke Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have?
Some of 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Roanoke Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 Roanoke Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
