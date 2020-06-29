2246 Roanoke Springs Drive

Amenities

Beautiful River Bend neighborhood freshly remodeled charming home! Far enough away from it all, yet close to everything you need!



Contact with your email address: netexpert33@gmail.com or text your number to 813-534-5322 for free application and details.



REQUIRED INCOME 3x times the rent. NO EXCEPTIONS (home not setup for Section 8).

Pets allowed on case-by-case base with pet deposit and pet fee.



Featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage. The backyard looks out to a beautiful water view. This home is a real beauty and won't last long.



The kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances, and ample cabinet storage. The covered patio in back, perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Additionally, the HOA provide a gym, pool and tennis court for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!



Past Bad credit considered on case-by-case basis.

NO BANK QUALIFY.

Rent-to-Own Lease Option or Seller Finance can be considered later. The Rent-to-Own program gives you the opportunity to improve your situation while living in the dream home you select -- Once you've overcome your obstacles you can choose to purchase your property or just continue to keep renting it.



PAST BAD CREDIT CONSIDERED - NO BANK QUALIFYING! Credit REPAIR SERVICE INCLUDED for tenant with Rent-to-Own option.



