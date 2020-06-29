All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

2233 Golden Falcon Drive

2233 Golden Falcon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Golden Falcon Dr, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2233 Golden Falcon Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious & Luxurious 2 BR/2.5BA Townhouse - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,634 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury. With the bedrooms on the second floor, the two-story townhome offers space for entertainment on the first level. The master suite features dual sinks and a large walk in closet. 2 Community pools, recreational areas and Minutes to major roadways, US 301, I-75, US-41, making any commute less time consuming & more economical.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4147617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have any available units?
2233 Golden Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have?
Some of 2233 Golden Falcon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Golden Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Golden Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Golden Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive offers parking.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive has a pool.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Golden Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Golden Falcon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
