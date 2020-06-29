Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2233 Golden Falcon Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious & Luxurious 2 BR/2.5BA Townhouse - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,634 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury. With the bedrooms on the second floor, the two-story townhome offers space for entertainment on the first level. The master suite features dual sinks and a large walk in closet. 2 Community pools, recreational areas and Minutes to major roadways, US 301, I-75, US-41, making any commute less time consuming & more economical.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



