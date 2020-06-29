All apartments in Ruskin
2029 Hawks Island Drive

2029 Hawks Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Hawks Island Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This warm and inviting villa has everything you need and want from a functional floor plan to an amenity filled community, making it a great place to call home. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened porch, and a flex room is approximately 1400sq ft and is located on a pond. It has been upgraded with waterproof laminate floors in all the main areas as well as granite countertops. The semi-private entry has a single car garage attached. The price includes water, sewage, lawn maintenance, security system, and trash. $100 DOLLARS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT IF MOVED IN BY 02/01/20

Completed applications approved on “first come, first-served" basis. Please drive by the home first and then call for a private showing. Non-refundable application fee: $55.00 per occupant of age 18 or older.

-Equal housing opportunity

-One year or longer lease minimum

-NON-SMOKERS ONLY

-Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in.

-Utilities: security system, water, trash, and sewer included.

-Community Amenities: one gym, three children parks, two resort style swimming pools, one club house, two fenced dog parks, several covered picnic areas

-Animals under 30 pounds are approved with a onetime pet fee of $300 (per animal) and monthly animal rent of $25

-Breed restrictions: American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that the landlord deems to have similar characteristics.

-Maximum two animals allowed

-Pricing is subject to change with a 14 day notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.

-Security deposit varies based upon credit

-Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to a higher screening requirements and additional application processes.

-Approved applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable for all approved applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have any available units?
2029 Hawks Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have?
Some of 2029 Hawks Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Hawks Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Hawks Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Hawks Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive offers parking.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive has a pool.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 2029 Hawks Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Hawks Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2029 Hawks Island Drive has units with air conditioning.

