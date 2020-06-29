2029 Hawks Island Drive

Amenities

This warm and inviting villa has everything you need and want from a functional floor plan to an amenity filled community, making it a great place to call home. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened porch, and a flex room is approximately 1400sq ft and is located on a pond. It has been upgraded with waterproof laminate floors in all the main areas as well as granite countertops. The semi-private entry has a single car garage attached. The price includes water, sewage, lawn maintenance, security system, and trash. $100 DOLLARS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT IF MOVED IN BY 02/01/20



Completed applications approved on “first come, first-served" basis. Please drive by the home first and then call for a private showing. Non-refundable application fee: $55.00 per occupant of age 18 or older.



-Equal housing opportunity



-One year or longer lease minimum



-NON-SMOKERS ONLY



-Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in.



-Utilities: security system, water, trash, and sewer included.



-Community Amenities: one gym, three children parks, two resort style swimming pools, one club house, two fenced dog parks, several covered picnic areas



-Animals under 30 pounds are approved with a onetime pet fee of $300 (per animal) and monthly animal rent of $25



-Breed restrictions: American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that the landlord deems to have similar characteristics.



-Maximum two animals allowed



-Pricing is subject to change with a 14 day notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.



-Security deposit varies based upon credit



-Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to a higher screening requirements and additional application processes.



-Approved applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable for all approved applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.