1910 REDMOND BROOK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3-year-old home loaded with upgrades and armed security available upon request! This beautiful home has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition. Four Bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms in gated subdivision. Architectural and designer features abound. High end kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous layout! The large outdoor screened lanai is your private retreat; perfect for your morning cup of coffee or weekend BBQs! Rental rate includes: lawn care, pest control, washer and dryer included! It won't last long so make your appointment to see it today!