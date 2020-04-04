All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:01 PM

1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE

1742 Mira Lago Circle · (813) 777-4076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1742 Mira Lago Circle, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, waterfront home in the gated community of Mira Lago . This home is move in ready and has been recently updated with new floors, fresh interior/exterior paint, and a beautiful lanai area. As you enter the home, there is a large front room and a grand entryway. The living space of the home is open and inviting. This beautiful kitchen features travertine floors, corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a closet pantry, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, and a large island with gorgeous granite countertop. There is a dining nook in the kitchen with wainscot walls and updated lights. All ceiling fans have been replaced within the past year. The laundry room is conveniently off the kitchen. The master bedroom and 4th bedroom both sit at the back of the house with their own private bathrooms. The master bedroom has his and her closets, double sinks, a garden tub and a separate toilet room. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom. The large, upstairs bonus room can be used as an office, bedroom, man cave, play room, or media room and also has great lake views.The lanai area is HUGE and features an outdoor custom wood burning fireplace and gorgeous views of the 65 acre lake. This area is perfect for the great year round Florida weather. Mira Lago is a well kept, gated, friendly community with a heated community pool, ponds and lakes, basketball court, and a playground area. The community is minutes to Tampa, St. Pete, Manatee County, area beaches, and many other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have any available units?
1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity