1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE

This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, waterfront home in the gated community of Mira Lago . This home is move in ready and has been recently updated with new floors, fresh interior/exterior paint, and a beautiful lanai area. As you enter the home, there is a large front room and a grand entryway. The living space of the home is open and inviting. This beautiful kitchen features travertine floors, corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a closet pantry, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, and a large island with gorgeous granite countertop. There is a dining nook in the kitchen with wainscot walls and updated lights. All ceiling fans have been replaced within the past year. The laundry room is conveniently off the kitchen. The master bedroom and 4th bedroom both sit at the back of the house with their own private bathrooms. The master bedroom has his and her closets, double sinks, a garden tub and a separate toilet room. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom. The large, upstairs bonus room can be used as an office, bedroom, man cave, play room, or media room and also has great lake views.The lanai area is HUGE and features an outdoor custom wood burning fireplace and gorgeous views of the 65 acre lake. This area is perfect for the great year round Florida weather. Mira Lago is a well kept, gated, friendly community with a heated community pool, ponds and lakes, basketball court, and a playground area. The community is minutes to Tampa, St. Pete, Manatee County, area beaches, and many other amenities.