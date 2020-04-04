1632 Bonita Bluff

Amenities

3Bd/3Bth Home in Ruskin in Gated Community - Gorgeous home located in GATED Community!! Fabulous Opportunity for a Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with approximately 1970 sqft living area with solar power panels on the roof (Electric runs between $25-$75 a month for a family of 2)! features include freshly painted inside and out, NEW Luxury Vinyl planking floors in the bedrooms, living room, dining room as well as ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and office. ceiling fans through-out the home, loads of windows for natural light, and a two-car garage! A terrific one-story floorplan with a popular 3-way split bedroom and bath plan, formal living & dining at the front, centrally located kitchen with island and dinette area in the kitchen that opens to the family room and office. Great location in a GATED Community. Community Amenities include Pool, basketball, playground and more. EG Simmons Park is just around the corner with boat ramp, canoe rentals, picnic areas, playground, and more. Easy access to I-75 for the commute to Tampa, Sarasota or St. Pete.



(RLNE5205119)