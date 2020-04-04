All apartments in Ruskin
1632 Bonita Bluff

1632 Bonita Bluff Court
Location

1632 Bonita Bluff Court, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
3Bd/3Bth Home in Ruskin in Gated Community - Gorgeous home located in GATED Community!! Fabulous Opportunity for a Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with approximately 1970 sqft living area with solar power panels on the roof (Electric runs between $25-$75 a month for a family of 2)! features include freshly painted inside and out, NEW Luxury Vinyl planking floors in the bedrooms, living room, dining room as well as ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and office. ceiling fans through-out the home, loads of windows for natural light, and a two-car garage! A terrific one-story floorplan with a popular 3-way split bedroom and bath plan, formal living & dining at the front, centrally located kitchen with island and dinette area in the kitchen that opens to the family room and office. Great location in a GATED Community. Community Amenities include Pool, basketball, playground and more. EG Simmons Park is just around the corner with boat ramp, canoe rentals, picnic areas, playground, and more. Easy access to I-75 for the commute to Tampa, Sarasota or St. Pete.

(RLNE5205119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have any available units?
1632 Bonita Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1632 Bonita Bluff have?
Some of 1632 Bonita Bluff's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Bonita Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Bonita Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Bonita Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Bonita Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Bonita Bluff offers parking.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Bonita Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Bonita Bluff has a pool.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have accessible units?
No, 1632 Bonita Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Bonita Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Bonita Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Bonita Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
