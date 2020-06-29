1513 Bonita Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Nice and spacious home for rent with 4bd, 2ba and 3 car garage, Available for Immediate Move in. - Beautiful and well kept home for rent in this gated community of Mira Lago, with community pool and playground. This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal dining area and private den/office area plus a three car garage with remote control entry. Home has ceramic tile throughout main living area and wood laminate flooring throughout remainder. All stainless steel appliances in kitchen plus sliders leading out to covered lanai. Approved pets ok. Call Kim Tarpley at REMAX Unlimited today to view this home. 813-335-7097



(RLNE4849958)