All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
1513 Bonita Bluff Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1513 Bonita Bluff Drive

1513 Bonita Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1513 Bonita Bluff Court, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice and spacious home for rent with 4bd, 2ba and 3 car garage, Available for Immediate Move in. - Beautiful and well kept home for rent in this gated community of Mira Lago, with community pool and playground. This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal dining area and private den/office area plus a three car garage with remote control entry. Home has ceramic tile throughout main living area and wood laminate flooring throughout remainder. All stainless steel appliances in kitchen plus sliders leading out to covered lanai. Approved pets ok. Call Kim Tarpley at REMAX Unlimited today to view this home. 813-335-7097

(RLNE4849958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have any available units?
1513 Bonita Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Bonita Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Bonita Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa