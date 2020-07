Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a lovely home built in 2018, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom situated on a beautiful corner lot. Tile throughout main living area, beautiful carpet in bedrooms, all black appliances and maintenance free water softener with reverse osmosis, backyard is fenced and ready for fun! Hurry, with lawn care and pest control included, this home won't last long!

At time of move in a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits.