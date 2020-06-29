1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Ruskin Beauty for Rent! Come see this lovely, spacious, well kept home in the desirable community of Bayridge! This 2 story gem features 2214 sq ft, an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a generous living room area and master bedroom suite that would please even the pickiest of decorators. Newly built in 2018, this contemporary home has everything you are looking for! Smart floor plan that will accommodate anyone's needs also features a flex room, loft area at the top of the stairs. An abundance of natural lighting flows through the home and you can also enjoy your favorite beverage in the back patio area! This home sits right across from the community pool area conveniently in walking distance. This community is gated and has a mini playground and soccer field for the kids! Easy access to I75, EG Simmons Park, boat ramps, boat storage make this home a winner! So stop reading, schedule your own private tour here and start living your comfortable lifestyle today!