Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET

1323 Custer Bayou Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Custer Bayou Street, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ruskin Beauty for Rent! Come see this lovely, spacious, well kept home in the desirable community of Bayridge! This 2 story gem features 2214 sq ft, an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a generous living room area and master bedroom suite that would please even the pickiest of decorators. Newly built in 2018, this contemporary home has everything you are looking for! Smart floor plan that will accommodate anyone's needs also features a flex room, loft area at the top of the stairs. An abundance of natural lighting flows through the home and you can also enjoy your favorite beverage in the back patio area! This home sits right across from the community pool area conveniently in walking distance. This community is gated and has a mini playground and soccer field for the kids! Easy access to I75, EG Simmons Park, boat ramps, boat storage make this home a winner! So stop reading, schedule your own private tour here and start living your comfortable lifestyle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have any available units?
1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have?
Some of 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET offers parking.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET has a pool.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have accessible units?
No, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 CUSTER BAYOU STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

