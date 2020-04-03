All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 98 CADDY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
98 CADDY ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

98 CADDY ROAD

98 Caddy Road · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

98 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Rented 1/1/21 - 2/28/21. Not available March & April. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1500/month and $700/week. Looking for that "beachy cottage" feel in your Florida vacation home? Look no further - you've found it in this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home, with electrically heated, saltwater pool. The spacious master bedroom features a king size bed and newly updated walk-in shower in the master bath. The roomy 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, and there is a queen and a twin inflatable mattress available if you have additional visitors during your stay. The bright and airy living room and dining room combo are perfect for entertaining guests. The expansive lanai and pool area overlook the 5th fairway of The Hill's golf course. The home has 3 televisions - one in the living room and one in each of the bedrooms. Electric heat pump and solar cover for the pool. Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 CADDY ROAD have any available units?
98 CADDY ROAD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 CADDY ROAD have?
Some of 98 CADDY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 CADDY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
98 CADDY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 CADDY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 98 CADDY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 98 CADDY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 CADDY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 98 CADDY ROAD has a pool.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 98 CADDY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 CADDY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 CADDY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 CADDY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98 CADDY ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity