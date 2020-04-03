98 CADDY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Rented 1/1/21 - 2/28/21. Not available March & April. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1500/month and $700/week. Looking for that "beachy cottage" feel in your Florida vacation home? Look no further - you've found it in this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home, with electrically heated, saltwater pool. The spacious master bedroom features a king size bed and newly updated walk-in shower in the master bath. The roomy 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, and there is a queen and a twin inflatable mattress available if you have additional visitors during your stay. The bright and airy living room and dining room combo are perfect for entertaining guests. The expansive lanai and pool area overlook the 5th fairway of The Hill's golf course. The home has 3 televisions - one in the living room and one in each of the bedrooms. Electric heat pump and solar cover for the pool. Internet included.