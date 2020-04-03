83 MARINER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave internet access

This is a 3-bedroom house in Rotonda West

There are 2 full bathrooms living room, kitchen, pool, lanai, backyard, garage and two parking spaces, hi-speed internet Wi-Fi.

Nice house in a nice neighborhood, very quiet. Golf fields, marinas, and beaches are just minutes away.

The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, kettle, toaster, etc. Guests are OK, as soon as they are not-smoking, clean and quiet, no pets.

May 1 - October 30 the pool heater, not able to use.

Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,950/mo. Tourist Tax of 12%, and Cleaning Fee of $180 additional. $500.00 booking fee (Refundable). Use of Heat Pump for the pool, an add. $100 mo. Includes maintenance-free pool and lawn care service, utilities of Electric up to $250/mo, and Water/Sewer up to $150/mo, Internet Service.