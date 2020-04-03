All apartments in Rotonda
83 MARINER LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

83 MARINER LANE

83 Mariner Lane · (239) 649-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This is a 3-bedroom house in Rotonda West
There are 2 full bathrooms living room, kitchen, pool, lanai, backyard, garage and two parking spaces, hi-speed internet Wi-Fi.
Nice house in a nice neighborhood, very quiet. Golf fields, marinas, and beaches are just minutes away.
The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, kettle, toaster, etc. Guests are OK, as soon as they are not-smoking, clean and quiet, no pets.
May 1 - October 30 the pool heater, not able to use.
Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,950/mo. Tourist Tax of 12%, and Cleaning Fee of $180 additional. $500.00 booking fee (Refundable). Use of Heat Pump for the pool, an add. $100 mo. Includes maintenance-free pool and lawn care service, utilities of Electric up to $250/mo, and Water/Sewer up to $150/mo, Internet Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 MARINER LANE have any available units?
83 MARINER LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 MARINER LANE have?
Some of 83 MARINER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 MARINER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
83 MARINER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 MARINER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 83 MARINER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 83 MARINER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 83 MARINER LANE does offer parking.
Does 83 MARINER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 MARINER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 MARINER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 83 MARINER LANE has a pool.
Does 83 MARINER LANE have accessible units?
No, 83 MARINER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 83 MARINER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 MARINER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 MARINER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 MARINER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
