64 ANNAPOLIS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining. Ceramic tile through out the home, with new laminate flooring in the bedrooms. New refrigerator. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Home is located on a freshwater canal, in Rotonda West. Located close to schools, shopping and dining. Convenient access to a magnitude of golf courses, world class fishing, boating and stunning gulf beaches!



Rent includes monthly pool maintenance.