Rotonda, FL
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

64 ANNAPOLIS LANE

64 Annapolis Lane · (941) 629-6600
Location

64 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining. Ceramic tile through out the home, with new laminate flooring in the bedrooms. New refrigerator. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Home is located on a freshwater canal, in Rotonda West. Located close to schools, shopping and dining. Convenient access to a magnitude of golf courses, world class fishing, boating and stunning gulf beaches!

Rent includes monthly pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have any available units?
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have?
Some of 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE does offer parking.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE has a pool.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have accessible units?
No, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 ANNAPOLIS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
