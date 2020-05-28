589 ROTONDA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Rented 1/3/20 - 5/4/51. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,800/month and $800/week. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West, where you can enjoy 5 golf courses, 2 walking/biking trails, and a community park with picnic pavilion, tennis courts, and playground. There is a large covered lanai and inviting pool area, overlooking the canal for added privacy. The pool is electrically heated and has a solar cover. The master bedroom has slider doors leading to the lanai, and a king sized bed. The master bath has a soaker tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. The formal living room/dining room area is an open great room plan with vaulted ceilings. The second and third bedrooms have queen beds. The pool area also has a cabana bath (half bath). This home has bicycles, beach chairs and a large cooler in the garage. Heat Pump Pool. Wi-Fi internet included.