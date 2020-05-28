589 ROTONDA CIRCLE

Amenities
Rented 1/3/20 - 5/4/51. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,800/month and $800/week. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West, where you can enjoy 5 golf courses, 2 walking/biking trails, and a community park with picnic pavilion, tennis courts, and playground. There is a large covered lanai and inviting pool area, overlooking the canal for added privacy. The pool is electrically heated and has a solar cover. The master bedroom has slider doors leading to the lanai, and a king sized bed. The master bath has a soaker tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. The formal living room/dining room area is an open great room plan with vaulted ceilings. The second and third bedrooms have queen beds. The pool area also has a cabana bath (half bath). This home has bicycles, beach chairs and a large cooler in the garage. Heat Pump Pool. Wi-Fi internet included.