Rotonda, FL
589 ROTONDA CIRCLE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:00 PM

589 ROTONDA CIRCLE

589 Rotonda Circle · (941) 815-3237
Location

589 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, FL 33947
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Rented 1/3/20 - 5/4/51. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,800/month and $800/week. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West, where you can enjoy 5 golf courses, 2 walking/biking trails, and a community park with picnic pavilion, tennis courts, and playground. There is a large covered lanai and inviting pool area, overlooking the canal for added privacy. The pool is electrically heated and has a solar cover. The master bedroom has slider doors leading to the lanai, and a king sized bed. The master bath has a soaker tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. The formal living room/dining room area is an open great room plan with vaulted ceilings. The second and third bedrooms have queen beds. The pool area also has a cabana bath (half bath). This home has bicycles, beach chairs and a large cooler in the garage. Heat Pump Pool. Wi-Fi internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have any available units?
589 ROTONDA CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have?
Some of 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
589 ROTONDA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 589 ROTONDA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
