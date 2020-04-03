All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 262 FAIRWAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
262 FAIRWAY ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

262 FAIRWAY ROAD

262 Fairway Road · (239) 649-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

262 Fairway Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Booked Feb 1-March 14, 2020/2021. CAN BE RENTED DAILY & WEEKLY! This home has charm & personality, & the open split floor plan! The living space, dining room, kitchen, dinette and two bedrooms open to a very large lanai accessed by glass sliders that disappear for a perfectly open view. ceiling fans throughout add to your comfort. The living & outdoor space is ideal for entertaining with lots of undercover space and a large enclosed lanai that offers privacy plus golf course view & gorgeous sunsets! This home is in the Pinehurst community of Rotonda West with the popular Pinemoor West Golf Course which has made Pinehurst the most popular section of Rotonda. Health care centers, shopping, restaurants, area beaches, sports, & some of the best fishing and boating are just minutes away. Spend your vacation in Florida,! All included WiFi and all utilities. During Summer/Off Season during the months of May-Oct at $1,900/m., during Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,600/mo. Additional fees: Cleaning $180.00 and tourist tax 12%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have any available units?
262 FAIRWAY ROAD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have?
Some of 262 FAIRWAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 FAIRWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
262 FAIRWAY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 FAIRWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 FAIRWAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 FAIRWAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 262 FAIRWAY ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity