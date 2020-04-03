262 FAIRWAY ROAD

Amenities

Booked Feb 1-March 14, 2020/2021. CAN BE RENTED DAILY & WEEKLY! This home has charm & personality, & the open split floor plan! The living space, dining room, kitchen, dinette and two bedrooms open to a very large lanai accessed by glass sliders that disappear for a perfectly open view. ceiling fans throughout add to your comfort. The living & outdoor space is ideal for entertaining with lots of undercover space and a large enclosed lanai that offers privacy plus golf course view & gorgeous sunsets! This home is in the Pinehurst community of Rotonda West with the popular Pinemoor West Golf Course which has made Pinehurst the most popular section of Rotonda. Health care centers, shopping, restaurants, area beaches, sports, & some of the best fishing and boating are just minutes away. Spend your vacation in Florida,! All included WiFi and all utilities. During Summer/Off Season during the months of May-Oct at $1,900/m., during Seasonal months of Nov-Apr, at $3,600/mo. Additional fees: Cleaning $180.00 and tourist tax 12%