Rotonda, FL
257 MEDALIST ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

257 MEDALIST ROAD

257 Medalist Road · (941) 815-3237
Location

257 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
White Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2379 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & 2021! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,500 per month, and $900.00 per week. This beautifully decorated, well-appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home is located in the highly sought after golfing community of Rotonda West. Enjoy a round of golf on 5 different golf courses within the community. If golf isn't your thing, enjoy walking or biking the trail on Parade Circle, play some tennis at the Community park, or take a short drive to the beautiful beaches in Englewood and on Boca Grande. After an active day, come back to your little slice of Paradise, and take a leisurely swim in the sparkling waters of the heated pool, enjoy your evening meal on the oversized lanai, then sip your favorite beverage on the dock while enjoying the spectacular Florida sunsets. Little Fido will love running around in the fully fenced-in back yard. This spacious home features just under 2400 sq ft of living space, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features a king size bed and en suite bathroom; the second master bedroom has a queen bed and en suite bathroom; and you'll find twin beds in the 3rd and 4th bedrooms. There is a sleeper sofa in the family room, so the home can accommodate up to 10 guests comfortably. This lovely home makes a perfect get-away anytime of year! Wi-fi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have any available units?
257 MEDALIST ROAD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have?
Some of 257 MEDALIST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 MEDALIST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
257 MEDALIST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 MEDALIST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 257 MEDALIST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 257 MEDALIST ROAD does offer parking.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 MEDALIST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 257 MEDALIST ROAD has a pool.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 257 MEDALIST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 MEDALIST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 MEDALIST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 MEDALIST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
