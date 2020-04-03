257 MEDALIST ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & 2021! Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,500 per month, and $900.00 per week. This beautifully decorated, well-appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home is located in the highly sought after golfing community of Rotonda West. Enjoy a round of golf on 5 different golf courses within the community. If golf isn't your thing, enjoy walking or biking the trail on Parade Circle, play some tennis at the Community park, or take a short drive to the beautiful beaches in Englewood and on Boca Grande. After an active day, come back to your little slice of Paradise, and take a leisurely swim in the sparkling waters of the heated pool, enjoy your evening meal on the oversized lanai, then sip your favorite beverage on the dock while enjoying the spectacular Florida sunsets. Little Fido will love running around in the fully fenced-in back yard. This spacious home features just under 2400 sq ft of living space, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features a king size bed and en suite bathroom; the second master bedroom has a queen bed and en suite bathroom; and you'll find twin beds in the 3rd and 4th bedrooms. There is a sleeper sofa in the family room, so the home can accommodate up to 10 guests comfortably. This lovely home makes a perfect get-away anytime of year! Wi-fi included.