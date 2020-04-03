18 GOLFVIEW COURT

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2020 & APRIL 2021. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. What a wonderful way to spend your vacation in this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac, just steps away from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club. The expansive kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features new cabinets with Corian counters, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The sliding glass doors off the kitchen lead to the spacious screen-covered lanai - the perfect place for morning coffee or your favorite afternoon beverage. The wood-look ceramic tiles flow throughout the home for ease of maintenance. The updated bathrooms also feature new cabinets, Corian counters, and beautifully tiled walk-in showers. This home can sleep 8 - the large master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom both have queen beds, with twin beds in bedroom 3, and a queen sleeper sofabed in the living room. All bedrooms are also equipped with an electronic charging strip for all your portable electronic devices. You're just a short 10-15 minute drive from our beautiful area beaches, numerous golf courses, world class fishing, great restaurants and lots of shopping! One side of garage is available for parking. Wi-fi internet included. Sorry, no pets.