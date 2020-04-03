All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

18 GOLFVIEW COURT

18 Golfview Court · (941) 815-3237
Location

18 Golfview Court, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). AVAILABLE APRIL 4-30, 2020 & APRIL 2021. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. What a wonderful way to spend your vacation in this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac, just steps away from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club. The expansive kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features new cabinets with Corian counters, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The sliding glass doors off the kitchen lead to the spacious screen-covered lanai - the perfect place for morning coffee or your favorite afternoon beverage. The wood-look ceramic tiles flow throughout the home for ease of maintenance. The updated bathrooms also feature new cabinets, Corian counters, and beautifully tiled walk-in showers. This home can sleep 8 - the large master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom both have queen beds, with twin beds in bedroom 3, and a queen sleeper sofabed in the living room. All bedrooms are also equipped with an electronic charging strip for all your portable electronic devices. You're just a short 10-15 minute drive from our beautiful area beaches, numerous golf courses, world class fishing, great restaurants and lots of shopping! One side of garage is available for parking. Wi-fi internet included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have any available units?
18 GOLFVIEW COURT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have?
Some of 18 GOLFVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 GOLFVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18 GOLFVIEW COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 GOLFVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT does offer parking.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 GOLFVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 GOLFVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
