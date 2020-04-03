All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

160 MARINER LANE

160 Mariner Lane · (941) 815-3237
Location

160 Mariner Lane, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pinehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available off-season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 2,200/month. This beautiful, 2014 built home with open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms is the perfect home to enjoy your Florida vacation in. The oversized lanai featuring attractive brick pavers and electrically heated pool are surrounded by mature landscaping, providing lots of privacy. The spacious kitchen with wood cabinets and long granite counters, overlooking the living room, is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee and breakfast on the lanai, while soaking up the sun and and the sparkling waters of the pool. The large master suite boasts a king size bed, a "fireplace", a 50 inch television, large walk-in closet, and double sink vanity in the bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed, the third bedroom has twin beds. The den, with French doors, has a queen-size pull-out sofa bed and a TV, and there is another television in the main living room. The home has 4 bicycles to enjoy the Rotonda area. Rotonda West is close to everything; golf, beaches, boating, shops, restaurants. Heat Pump Pool. Wi-Fi internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 MARINER LANE have any available units?
160 MARINER LANE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 MARINER LANE have?
Some of 160 MARINER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 MARINER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
160 MARINER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 MARINER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 160 MARINER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 160 MARINER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 160 MARINER LANE does offer parking.
Does 160 MARINER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 MARINER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 MARINER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 160 MARINER LANE has a pool.
Does 160 MARINER LANE have accessible units?
No, 160 MARINER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 MARINER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 MARINER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 MARINER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 MARINER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
