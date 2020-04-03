13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD

Amenities
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week. This three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West. Rotonda has 99 holes of golf! There is an enclosed patio, in addition to a large covered, screened-in lanai and inviting pool area. Split bedroom floor plan. The backyard overlooks the Oakland Hills Golf Course. Electric Heat Pump. Internet Included. No pets.