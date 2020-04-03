All apartments in Rotonda
Find more places like 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rotonda, FL
/
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD

13 Oakland Hills Road · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rotonda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13 Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Oakland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum require). AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,500/month and $700/week. This three bedroom, two bathroom pool home is located in the deed restricted golf course community of Rotonda West. Rotonda has 99 holes of golf! There is an enclosed patio, in addition to a large covered, screened-in lanai and inviting pool area. Split bedroom floor plan. The backyard overlooks the Oakland Hills Golf Course. Electric Heat Pump. Internet Included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have any available units?
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have?
Some of 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD has a pool.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 OAKLAND HILLS ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rotonda 1 BedroomsRotonda 2 Bedrooms
Rotonda Apartments with BalconyRotonda Apartments with Gym
Rotonda Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLEllenton, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity