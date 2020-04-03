116 TOURNAMENT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that. If golfing is not your thing, then lounge poolside on the OVERSIZED lanai watching the golfers zip by instead. Great space for outdoor hosting. Grab that novel you have been meaning to finish and enjoy the tranquility of the pond and wildlife in your own outdoor garden. The interior floor plan allows the Florida sunshine to cascade thru the windows and provides a light and airy atmosphere. Choose your style of dining by sitting at the breakfast bar for a casual feel or at the kitchen nook table overlooking the pool. Formal dining room available if you opt to put your culinary skills to the test. Front office/den area with desk to catch up on work or browse the internet. Spacious master suite with a king size bed and a wardrobe closet. Master bathroom has a soaking tub, walk in shower and double sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms and two guest bathrooms are split from the master for maximum privacy. Two twin beds in the first guest bed and the second room provides queen bed accommodations. You will be in a perfectly relaxed state throughout your stay and you will be awaiting your return to this perfect vacation destination. Call for availability.