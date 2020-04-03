All apartments in Rotonda
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD

116 Tournament Road · (941) 468-1964
Location

116 Tournament Road, Rotonda, FL 33947
Pine Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2215 sqft

Amenities

This home offers it all! Pack the clubs golfers, as a course runs right behind the home, 1 of 5 in the community. Doesn't get more convenient than that. If golfing is not your thing, then lounge poolside on the OVERSIZED lanai watching the golfers zip by instead. Great space for outdoor hosting. Grab that novel you have been meaning to finish and enjoy the tranquility of the pond and wildlife in your own outdoor garden. The interior floor plan allows the Florida sunshine to cascade thru the windows and provides a light and airy atmosphere. Choose your style of dining by sitting at the breakfast bar for a casual feel or at the kitchen nook table overlooking the pool. Formal dining room available if you opt to put your culinary skills to the test. Front office/den area with desk to catch up on work or browse the internet. Spacious master suite with a king size bed and a wardrobe closet. Master bathroom has a soaking tub, walk in shower and double sink vanity. The two guest bedrooms and two guest bathrooms are split from the master for maximum privacy. Two twin beds in the first guest bed and the second room provides queen bed accommodations. You will be in a perfectly relaxed state throughout your stay and you will be awaiting your return to this perfect vacation destination. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have any available units?
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have?
Some of 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
116 TOURNAMENT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD offer parking?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD has a pool.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 TOURNAMENT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
