Riverview, FL
14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY

14044 Tropical Kingbird Way · No Longer Available
Location

14044 Tropical Kingbird Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows & modern finishes are found throughout. Updated modern light fixtures & ceiling fans. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets & granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual granite sinks, over sized walk in shower & a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The large covered back porch overlooks to a perfectly maintained lawn. The community offers lawn service, a pool, fitness, playground and 1/2 basketball court. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have any available units?
14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have?
Some of 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offers parking.
Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY has a pool.
Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have accessible units?
No, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY has units with dishwashers.

