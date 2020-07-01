14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows & modern finishes are found throughout. Updated modern light fixtures & ceiling fans. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets & granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual granite sinks, over sized walk in shower & a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The large covered back porch overlooks to a perfectly maintained lawn. The community offers lawn service, a pool, fitness, playground and 1/2 basketball court. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.