10311 Maverick Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!



This delightful home located in New Port Richey, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - drive into this secluded tree lined neighborhood and pull in to your attached attached garage - inside includes a spacious living room with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace surrounded by stone, white appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher - move outside to the covered patio that has plenty of room for entertaining or lounging and looks over the large back yard, ready for gardening and enjoying, plus much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.



Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.