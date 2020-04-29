All apartments in River Ridge
Find more places like 10311 Maverick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Ridge, FL
/
10311 Maverick Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

10311 Maverick Street

10311 Maverick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10311 Maverick Street, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Glen at River Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in New Port Richey, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - drive into this secluded tree lined neighborhood and pull in to your attached attached garage - inside includes a spacious living room with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace surrounded by stone, white appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher - move outside to the covered patio that has plenty of room for entertaining or lounging and looks over the large back yard, ready for gardening and enjoying, plus much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Maverick Street have any available units?
10311 Maverick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 10311 Maverick Street have?
Some of 10311 Maverick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Maverick Street currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Maverick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Maverick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 Maverick Street is pet friendly.
Does 10311 Maverick Street offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Maverick Street offers parking.
Does 10311 Maverick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Maverick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Maverick Street have a pool?
No, 10311 Maverick Street does not have a pool.
Does 10311 Maverick Street have accessible units?
No, 10311 Maverick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Maverick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 Maverick Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10311 Maverick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10311 Maverick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBayonet Point, FLNew Port Richey, FLPort Richey, FLElfers, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLHudson, FLTrinity, FLOdessa, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLNorthdale, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College