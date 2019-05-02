Amenities

9058 Tuscan Valley Place Available 05/03/19 4/4 Pool Home In Fountains At Rio Pinar - This 4-bedrooms, 4- full bathrooms corner lot home has 3098 square feet of heated living space! With 3736 total square footage. The home is located in the small gated community of Fountains at Rio Pinar, off Econ Trail. It has a screened-in pool with covered lanai area for outdoor entertaining. All living areas are tiled, and bedrooms carpeted. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side of the house with access to pool area, a large walk-in closet, spacious bath with garden tub, two separate vanities and separate shower. Two more bedrooms and full bath are downstairs, along with a small bonus room, and another full bath with access to the pool. The fourth bedroom is upstairs over the garage area with its own full bathroom. In addition to the formal dining room and living room, there is a spacious family room with a large three panel sliding glass door, which fully opens to the lanai and pool area. An open kitchen featuring granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances. There is another large bonus room located off the laundry room that would be perfect for private home office, TV room or childrens playroom. Washer and Dryer are included, as well as monthly chemical pool service.



