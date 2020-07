Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Old Florida Charmer. This vintage home has been updated with new kitchen and bath. New paint and carpet throughout. Big screened porch to enjoy the Florida weather. Nestled among the trees is this property with an eagles nest for the nature lover. Feels like you are in the country but great in city location. Hurry won't last long!!