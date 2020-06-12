2599 WOODGATE LANE

Amenities

Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center. There is assigned parking and guest spots too. Included in the rent is water/sewer and cable. This corner unit, second story condo has two large bedrooms split with two full baths. The private in unit laundry room is off the lanai. There is tile floors throughout the kitchen and spacious living room and new flooring in the bedrooms. The living room opens to the lanai for additional space. Sorry no pets.