Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:26 AM

2599 WOODGATE LANE

2599 Woodgate Lane · (941) 812-5799
Location

2599 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit K-7 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center. There is assigned parking and guest spots too. Included in the rent is water/sewer and cable. This corner unit, second story condo has two large bedrooms split with two full baths. The private in unit laundry room is off the lanai. There is tile floors throughout the kitchen and spacious living room and new flooring in the bedrooms. The living room opens to the lanai for additional space. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have any available units?
2599 WOODGATE LANE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have?
Some of 2599 WOODGATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2599 WOODGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2599 WOODGATE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2599 WOODGATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2599 WOODGATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridge Wood Heights.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2599 WOODGATE LANE does offer parking.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2599 WOODGATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2599 WOODGATE LANE has a pool.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2599 WOODGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2599 WOODGATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2599 WOODGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2599 WOODGATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
