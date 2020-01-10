All apartments in Redington Shores
17940 GULF BOULEVARD

17940 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17940 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
GULF FRONT - DUE TO A CANCELLATION FEBRUARY 2020 IS AVAILABLE. Spend your vacation in this gated community located directly on the Gulf of Mexico, with 24/7 security, heated Gulf side pool, fitness room, sauna and clubhouse. You will be mesmerized by the stunning water views from the balcony, kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Totally remodeled and tastefully furnished. Large California style walk-in closets in both bedrooms; hurricane shutters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, granite counter tops throughout. Become re-acquainted with the fun of being on vacation, the sandy beach and magnificent sunsets. This is what waterfront living is all about. Please call or email for rates and availability. Summer rates: $2,400 - Winter rates $3,600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17940 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17940 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17940 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17940 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17940 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17940 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17940 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
