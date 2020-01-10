17940 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

GULF FRONT - DUE TO A CANCELLATION FEBRUARY 2020 IS AVAILABLE. Spend your vacation in this gated community located directly on the Gulf of Mexico, with 24/7 security, heated Gulf side pool, fitness room, sauna and clubhouse. You will be mesmerized by the stunning water views from the balcony, kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Totally remodeled and tastefully furnished. Large California style walk-in closets in both bedrooms; hurricane shutters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, granite counter tops throughout. Become re-acquainted with the fun of being on vacation, the sandy beach and magnificent sunsets. This is what waterfront living is all about. Please call or email for rates and availability. Summer rates: $2,400 - Winter rates $3,600