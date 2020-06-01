17717 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle! This stunning waterfront 3 BR/3BA beach condo is just shy of 2000 square feet. All three master suites have their own bath and large walk-in closets. Massive 30 foot private balcony spans living room and master bedroom with spectacular views of Boca Ciega Bay and partial views of the Gulf of Mexico. Features include upgraded granite counters, crown molding, tile accents and under building assigned parking. Complex has clubhouse with fitness center, pools, spa, tennis courts and docks. This unit also has a separate Cabana by the pool and is a bonus feature to store your chairs and beach equipment right by the pool and marina. Easy beach access across Gulf Boulevard will make this condo a great place to live!