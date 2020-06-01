All apartments in Redington Shores
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

17717 GULF BOULEVARD

17717 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17717 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle! This stunning waterfront 3 BR/3BA beach condo is just shy of 2000 square feet. All three master suites have their own bath and large walk-in closets. Massive 30 foot private balcony spans living room and master bedroom with spectacular views of Boca Ciega Bay and partial views of the Gulf of Mexico. Features include upgraded granite counters, crown molding, tile accents and under building assigned parking. Complex has clubhouse with fitness center, pools, spa, tennis courts and docks. This unit also has a separate Cabana by the pool and is a bonus feature to store your chairs and beach equipment right by the pool and marina. Easy beach access across Gulf Boulevard will make this condo a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17717 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17717 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17717 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17717 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17717 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17717 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17717 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
