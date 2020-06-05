All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

91 VIVANTE BLVD.

91 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9133 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO
COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent
2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor
view. The home is HUGE with 2,348 sq. ft. of space. The spacious kitchen
boasts solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
and a large breakfast bar. Plenty of space with three nice sized bedrooms
for yourself and guests to enjoy. Sit back and relax on the expansive
screened lanai and enjoy outstanding views and the Florida sunshine! Topped
off with a huge list of amenities offered by the complex, including: a
resort style heated pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness
center, tennis courts and more! Located minutes from shopping, restaurants,
parks, etc. SMALL PET FRIENDLY!
UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have any available units?
91 VIVANTE BLVD. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have?
Some of 91 VIVANTE BLVD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 VIVANTE BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
91 VIVANTE BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 VIVANTE BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. offer parking?
No, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. has a pool.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 VIVANTE BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 VIVANTE BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.
