91 VIVANTE BLVD.

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool tennis court

ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO

COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent

2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor

view. The home is HUGE with 2,348 sq. ft. of space. The spacious kitchen

boasts solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances

and a large breakfast bar. Plenty of space with three nice sized bedrooms

for yourself and guests to enjoy. Sit back and relax on the expansive

screened lanai and enjoy outstanding views and the Florida sunshine! Topped

off with a huge list of amenities offered by the complex, including: a

resort style heated pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness

center, tennis courts and more! Located minutes from shopping, restaurants,

parks, etc. SMALL PET FRIENDLY!

UNFURNISHED.