91 VIVANTE BLVD.

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO
COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent
2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor
view. The home is HUGE with 2,348 sq. ft. of space. The spacious kitchen
boasts solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
and a large breakfast bar. Plenty of space with three nice sized bedrooms
for yourself and guests to enjoy. Sit back and relax on the expansive
screened lanai and enjoy outstanding views and the Florida sunshine! Topped
off with a huge list of amenities offered by the complex, including: a
resort style heated pool with infinity edge, a fully equipped fitness
center, tennis courts and more! Located minutes from shopping, restaurants,
parks, etc. SMALL PET FRIENDLY!
UNFURNISHED.