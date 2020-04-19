All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:04 AM

3830 SAINT KITTS COURT

3830 St Kitts Court · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3830 St Kitts Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
/3/2 Lovely canal waterfront vacation rental in high demand area of Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) ******Booked for 1/1/20-5/8/20 ****** Available as a weekly rental, please call for rates. By boat you are only minutes to the open waters of Charlotte Harbor and other coastal hotspots. Special features of this home include heated pool and relaxing spa, a large dock and boat lift, a spacious interior floor plan that opens fully to a large screened lanai, and the split bedrooms boasts king beds that is ideal to maximize guests privacy. The gourmet outdoor kitchen (with bar) allows you to dine alfresco style for exceptional entertaining. Just bring your swimsuit as all the details (linens, dishes, cable, internet) are conveniently provided in this home and more. Enjoy sunshine any time of the year in the 'elegant casual' truly comfortable vacation home. Situated only minutes from our friendly eclectic and charming downtown Punta Gorda area where you can enjoy a variety of dining, festivals, live music, walking and biking trails. Explore the unspoiled beauty and the collection of nine coastal communities surrounding the state's second largest harbor. Find out why Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda has been named one of SAIL magazine's '10 Greatest Places to Sail in the United States' ranked by Golf Digest as 'Third Best Place to Live and Play Golf in America' and rates by MONEY magazine as one of the 'Best Places to Live in the South.' Ask us how to reserve St. Kitts today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have any available units?
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have?
Some of 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3830 SAINT KITTS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT does offer parking.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT has a pool.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have accessible units?
No, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3830 SAINT KITTS COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity