Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

3600 Bal Harbor Boulevard · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd. Floor Condo located in Punta Gorda, Villas of Cedar Key:
Condo is fully stocked with everything you will need for a home away from home. Comes with
Dishwasher, over the hood Microwave Over, Refrigerator: Laundry room has full size washer/dryer.
Master bedroom comes with a Queen bed: Master bath has a walk in shower. Linen closet with plenty of towels, and lines. Guest bedroom also with Queen bed. Guest Bath comes with Tub/shower combo.
Carpets throughout. Central Air/Central Heat: Screen in lanai overlooking beautiful Sailboat Canal. Boat dock can accommodate at 25 ft. boat (NO LIFT):
Condo is closet to all kinds of restaurants and shopping. Very close to Downtown Punta Gorda, Laishley Park and Marina, Fishermen’s Village and so much more.

Villas of Cedar Key Condo Association Application/Registration Approval - MUST BE 3 MONTH MINIMUM AND NOT EXCEED 6 MONTH'S.

NO PETS ALLOWE PER CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
