3600 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd. Floor Condo located in Punta Gorda, Villas of Cedar Key:

Condo is fully stocked with everything you will need for a home away from home. Comes with

Dishwasher, over the hood Microwave Over, Refrigerator: Laundry room has full size washer/dryer.

Master bedroom comes with a Queen bed: Master bath has a walk in shower. Linen closet with plenty of towels, and lines. Guest bedroom also with Queen bed. Guest Bath comes with Tub/shower combo.

Carpets throughout. Central Air/Central Heat: Screen in lanai overlooking beautiful Sailboat Canal. Boat dock can accommodate at 25 ft. boat (NO LIFT):

Condo is closet to all kinds of restaurants and shopping. Very close to Downtown Punta Gorda, Laishley Park and Marina, Fishermen’s Village and so much more.



Villas of Cedar Key Condo Association Application/Registration Approval - MUST BE 3 MONTH MINIMUM AND NOT EXCEED 6 MONTH'S.



NO PETS ALLOWE PER CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES