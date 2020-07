Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Rent $2500.00 plus tax, 2/2 with 1 covered parking space. Easy ground floor unit available 3+ months. Lovely private poolside condo with lanai, 2 queen beds, washer, dryer with wifi and cable. BONUS and RARE to find a rental that is walking distance to Charlotte Harbor, Gilchrist and to the popular Fisherman's Village. Potlucks at the pool and golfing outings are just part of the community events at this very social condo community of Bridgepoint.