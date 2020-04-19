All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 1594 SAN MARINO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
1594 SAN MARINO COURT
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:04 AM

1594 SAN MARINO COURT

1594 San Marino Court · (941) 769-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1594 San Marino Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home. Stunning travertine tile throughout all living areas. The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious living room opens out to the lanai via sliders - perfect for entertaining guests. The luxurious master bedroom suite has his and her walk-in closets, tray ceilings, plantation shutters, sliders to the lanai and a private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub! Second bedroom with sliders to the lanai and en-suite bathroom and third bedrooms, ensure plenty of room for the whole family. Soak in the sparkling, screened-in, heated pool *only one spot in garage is available for use* *****4-6 MONTHS REQUIRED*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have any available units?
1594 SAN MARINO COURT has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have?
Some of 1594 SAN MARINO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 SAN MARINO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1594 SAN MARINO COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 SAN MARINO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT does offer parking.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT has a pool.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have accessible units?
No, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1594 SAN MARINO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1594 SAN MARINO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1594 SAN MARINO COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity