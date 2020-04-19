1594 SAN MARINO COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL - GORGEOUS, CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH WIDE WATER VIEWS! Bright and airy open floor plan with vaulted and tray ceilings, huge windows and sliders throughout the home. Stunning travertine tile throughout all living areas. The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious living room opens out to the lanai via sliders - perfect for entertaining guests. The luxurious master bedroom suite has his and her walk-in closets, tray ceilings, plantation shutters, sliders to the lanai and a private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub! Second bedroom with sliders to the lanai and en-suite bathroom and third bedrooms, ensure plenty of room for the whole family. Soak in the sparkling, screened-in, heated pool *only one spot in garage is available for use* *****4-6 MONTHS REQUIRED*****