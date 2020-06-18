1301 Appian Drive

Amenities

1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Welcome to the highly sought after deed restricted community of Punta Gorda Isles! This single family pool home is beautifully remodeled with new kitchen to come! 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage make up this open and split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout. The well appointed kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. The oversize great room allows plenty of space to entertain and/or live as you gaze out the sliding doors at the long canal view! Your master suite includes a spacious bedroom with a lovely bathroom that features dual sinks and a walk in shower. The two guest bedrooms and bathrooms are on the opposite side of the home, offering privacy for your guests. The lanai features a large heated pool and ample space for lounging. It's just a short walk out back to your concrete dock and boat lift surrounded by marine life! Just around the corner from Fishermens Village, shopping, and dining. Make an appointment soon to see this waterfront paradise! Call Cole 913-705-0494



