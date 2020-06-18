All apartments in Punta Gorda
Find more places like 1301 Appian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Punta Gorda, FL
/
1301 Appian Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1301 Appian Drive

1301 Appian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Punta Gorda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Welcome to the highly sought after deed restricted community of Punta Gorda Isles! This single family pool home is beautifully remodeled with new kitchen to come! 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage make up this open and split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout. The well appointed kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. The oversize great room allows plenty of space to entertain and/or live as you gaze out the sliding doors at the long canal view! Your master suite includes a spacious bedroom with a lovely bathroom that features dual sinks and a walk in shower. The two guest bedrooms and bathrooms are on the opposite side of the home, offering privacy for your guests. The lanai features a large heated pool and ample space for lounging. It's just a short walk out back to your concrete dock and boat lift surrounded by marine life! Just around the corner from Fishermens Village, shopping, and dining. Make an appointment soon to see this waterfront paradise! Call Cole 913-705-0494

(RLNE5845151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Appian Drive have any available units?
1301 Appian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Punta Gorda, FL.
What amenities does 1301 Appian Drive have?
Some of 1301 Appian Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Appian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Appian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Appian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Appian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Appian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Appian Drive does offer parking.
Does 1301 Appian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Appian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Appian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Appian Drive has a pool.
Does 1301 Appian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 Appian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Appian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Appian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Appian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Appian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Punta Gorda 2 BedroomsPunta Gorda Apartments with Garage
Punta Gorda Apartments with GymPunta Gorda Apartments with Pool
Punta Gorda Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee